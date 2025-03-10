Sheerwater saw their unbeaten run come to an end with a 4-0 defeat at in-form Cobham in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
Early on it was Sheerwater on the offensive, and they pinned Cobham back and won a couple of corners.
A sweeping move saw a long ball played out by Elliott York to George Mackie, who cut inside and shot, but the effort was blocked.
Seb Rowland picked up the loose ball and his shot from 18 yards found the side netting.
Cobham got their attacking game going and Callum Mackie was up against a very difficult opponent in Patrick Murray on the right wing.
Murray was quick, strong and skilful and had a hand in the first three goals.
On 19 minutes he drilled a cross to the far post which eluded everyone except Derick Hayford, who stabbed home.
Minutes later a similar cross was put over the bar from six yards by Reis Stanislaus.
George Mackie was set up by Rowland on 37 minutes and his low shot was turned around the post by Cobham keeper Conrad Knight.
In the third minute of first-half stoppage time another cross by Murray was turned in from close range by Stanislaus.
Murray again caused problems in the second half and he set up Stanislaus for a tap-in on 64 minutes.
A quick counter attack saw York play the ball to George Mackie, but his near-post effort was blocked.
The fourth goal came when Emanuel Osei lost the ball on the edge of the area and Liam Avery left his back pass short, allowing Hayford to knock the ball past Sheerwater keeper Carlos Acosta and pass the ball into an empty net.
Sheerwater will host promotion-chasing AFC Whyteleafe in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday (3pm kick-off).
By Michael Clement