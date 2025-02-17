Sheerwater continued their good form as George Mackie’s stoppage-time winner secured a 1-0 victory at Camberley Town in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
Camberley dominated possession early on.
Mikey Burton had a free header but Sheers keeper Fabio Suarez adjusted well to palm the ball out as it bounced up.
The visitors almost took the lead on 14 minutes.
Camberley keeper Dom West came rushing out but didn’t get the ball and Theo White lobbed him and two defenders but the ball bounced just over the over.
Both keepers made fine saves just before the break.
Suarez acrobatically tipped over a piledriver from Brad Passfield and West tipped Elliott York’s 30-yard free kick over.
With the slope in their favour in the second half Sheerwater were more in control and kept the ball efficiently and switched play with purpose.
Camberley were pegged back but defended their box well and headed clear on many occasions.
There were no clear-cut chances at either end but Sheerwater looked the more likely.
Kareem Foster was busy down the right and cut back on to his left foot to deliver some crosses but again Camberley stood firm and West came out commandingly to snatch a cross out of the air.
With ten minutes remaining Camberley’s Denny Roberts was sent off for a robust challenge on White.
Following the incident the referee sent Sheerwater’s Liam Avery to the sin bin.
Mackie popped up in the 93rd minute with a decent low strike from 18 yards in a crowded area. West got down to it but it slipped from his grasp and went through his legs into the net.
Camberley nearly equalised when Stan Pickup’s effort hit the post.
Sheerwater will host promotion-chasing Fleet Town at the Eastwood Centre on Saturday (3pm kick-off).
By Michael Clement