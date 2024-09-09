Guildford City drew 1-1 at home to Spelthorne Sports in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
Guildford dominated much of the game, but for all their possession they couldn’t convert chances into goals. As the game went on Spelthorne grew in confidence, and late on with City starting to live dangerously a late equaliser inevitably came.
In the first minute Tywon Gray fired in a first-time cross that didn’t find a City player.
In the opening 20 minutes City were camped in Spelthorne’s half. The visitors were defending deep, and Guildford were working hard to find some space.
Manny Acheampong gave Benji Gambrah a shooting chance but Zac Basey was out quickly to smother his effort.
City went close again on 17 minutes. A defensive header went straight up in the air and Keoindre Ellis-Vassell lifted the falling ball over Basey but inches wide of the post.
Spelthorne then lifted themselves and applied pressure leading up to the interval, with Liam O’Callaghan going close from a header from Dwayne Clarke’s cross. For City Gambrah shot over the bar and the game remained goalless at half-time.
Five minutes into the second period Guildford got the goal they had been seeking. Ben Drake was fouled by the byline and the referee pointed to the spot. Ellis-Vassell stepped up and comfortably slotted home.
Acheampong continued to look dangerous running at the defence with one shot going just wide, and another being saved by Basey for a corner.
As the game reached its latter stages Spelthorne posed the City defence problems, and in the 90th minute Aston Wade turned in a corner for a late equaliser.
By Barry Underwood
Westfield won 4-0 at home to Metropolitan Police in the first qualifying round of the FA Trophy on Saturday.
The home side dominated the early proceedings, fashioning plenty of good opportunities but lacking that cutting edge in the final third.
It took until the 24th minute for the scoring to be opened, when John Adebiyi rifled one into the top corner from 25 yards out.
The first half saw the Field continue to dominate, but they couldn’t capitalise on the opener.
It took until the second half for the second to be scored, as a bundle in the box saw the ball fall to the feet of Richard Afrane-Kesey, who reacted quickly and smashed the ball into the roof of the net.
The introduction of Sekou Toure in the 64th minute added further to the visitors’ misery. Toure twice found Lucas Sinclair in the box, who netted both times to take his tally to three goals in all competitions for the season, and cap off a brilliant afternoon for the Yellas.
By Harry Powell