Guildford City reached the second round of the Surrey Senior Cup with an impressive 2-1 win at home to Isthmian League South Central Division outfit Westfield.
Both sides made light of the wet weather and played some good football.
On five minutes the lively Manny Acheampong found space on the left but his attempted shot from an acute angle was easily gathered by Yellas keeper Lewis Gallifent.
A minute later Guildford went ahead. Ben Gambrah played a low free kick into the box where Nik Krokhin took a nice touch before drilling low inside the far post.
City went close again soon afterwards when Tywon Gray’s effort was tipped round the post.
Westfield equalised a minute before the interval when Manolis Gogonas smashed home his penalty following a collision in the box.
Just before half-time Gambrah had a shooting opportunity that was saved comfortably by Gallifent.
Westfield looked brighter after the break and enjoyed a period of pressure.
Lucas Sinclair found space in the box and his effort was well saved by City keeper Jacob Terry.
The visitors went close again soon afterwards when Sekou Toure fired wide from a good position.
The arrival from the bench of Reece Robins and Darnell Jon-Peter sparked City’s attack. Tobi Shoyoye used his strength to create a shooting chance, but his low effort went wide.
City regained the lead in the 85th minute. A teasing run on the right by Keoindre Ellis-Vassell finished with a cross that was fired home by Jon-Peter.
By Barry Underwood
Knaphill cruised into the second round of the Surrey Senior Cup with a comprehensive 4-0 victory against Combined Counties Premier Division North outfit Virginia Water.
Goals from Kacper Nozka, James Glover, Kingsley Anokye and Rahman Ajibola fired the Knappers to an empathic first-round win at Arbour Park.
Knaphill started brightly, controlling possession and putting early pressure on Virginia Water.
The breakthrough came in the 22nd minute when Knaphill won a free kick on the left-hand edge of the box.
Nozka stepped up and curled a brilliant effort into the top right-hand corner.
Knaphill doubled their lead in the 35th minute with a well-worked set-piece.
Alex McLean took a free kick from just in front of the halfway line and passed it forward to Anokye at the edge of the box. Anokye played a pinpoint pass across the box to Glover, who coolly slotted the ball into the bottom right-hand corner.
Knaphill made it 3-0 from the penalty spot two minutes later.
Jamari Jackson made a strong run into the box, dribbling past one defender before being brought down by Freddie Solly. Solly was shown a yellow card for the challenge.
Anokye stepped up and calmly slotted the ball into the bottom left-hand corner, giving Knaphill a commanding lead before the break.
Knaphill continued to control the game in the second half and sealed the result in the 67th minute.
Ajibola put pressure on Albie Nolan-French and dispossessed him deep in Virginia Water’s half. Ajibola then burst through on goal and calmly slotted the ball home to make it 4-0 and round off an impressive performance.
Knaphill’s solid defence thwarted Virginia Water's attempts to push forward, and the visitors comfortably secured their place in the next round of the Surrey Senior Cup.
By James Carpenter