Knaphill came from behind to win 2-1 at home to Guildford City in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
Despite falling behind early on, Knaphill showed good character to level through Ben Mitchell before George Frith struck the winner late in the second half at Redding Way.
City started the better of the two sides and took the lead in the 17th minute.
A long ball forward from Tobi Falodi found Darnell Jon-Peter, who split the Knaphill defence with a perfectly-weighted through ball to Reece Robins.
Robins made a good run, rounded Knappers goalkeeper Sam Gray and calmly passed the ball into the right-hand side of the net to put Guildford 1-0 up.
On 28 minutes Jon-Peter cut in from the right and his shot was superbly saved by Gray.
Knaphill equalised in the 36th minute. Aidan King won the ball just past the halfway line and found Mitchell, who took on two defenders and got a shot off from outside the box. The ball found the bottom left-hand corner, levelling the game at 1-1.
The visitors nearly regained the lead before half-time. Jon-Peter’s through ball found Manny Acheampong, and his shot rolled just wide of the post.
City pushed for a second goal in the second half. In the 55th minute, Acheampong forced a save from Gray, who got his leg to the shot and put it around the post.
Knaphill took the lead in the 78th minute. A corner delivered by King was cleared high in the air but not far enough. The ball fell to Frith, who struck it powerfully on the volley with perfect technique, and it bounced just in front of Guildford keeper Jacob Terry before finding the back of the net.
Guildford pushed for an equaliser. Yomi Obafemi headed a Leevi Bassett cross wide and late on Jon-Peter set up Bassett, but his effort from the edge of the box went wide.
By James Carpenter & Barry Underwood
Westfield lost 3-1 at home to Hanworth Villa in the Isthmian League South Central Division on Saturday.
The Yellas took an early lead through Lui Edwards. Manolis Gogonas’ throw-in found the head of Caleb Wright, who flicked it on. Visiting keeper Mark Smith spilled the ball and Edwards tapped it home.
The visitors equalised in the 58th minute when Finlay Macnab finished well after capitalising on Samuel Balogun losing the ball.
The Yellas pushed for a second and Luke Elliott hit the post from point-blank range, while Edwards and Sekou Toure hit shots over the bar.
Alex Body put the visitors ahead in the 84th minute after rounding Lewis Gallifent and finishing from a tight angle.
Sam Merson made it 3-1 in stoppage time when he slotted home.
By Harry Powell