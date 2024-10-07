Knaphill fought back from a two-goal deficit in a fiercely-contested derby to earn a 2-2 draw at Sheerwater in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
It was a game of two halves with Sheerwater leading 2-0 at the break and Knaphill waking up in the second half and drawing level.
The visitors started the game well. The Knappers retained possession, moved the ball confidently and looked composed in the early stages.
However, as the half wore on, Sheerwater, who opted for a more direct approach, began to seize control. Their aggression in winning second balls and showing greater desire soon tipped the balance of the match in their favour.
The game's first chance came in the tenth minute when Sheerwater's Elliott York unleashed a shot from outside the box. Knaphill goalkeeper Sam Gray was alert, diving to his left to tip the ball around the post in the first of many key interventions.
Just three minutes later, Jack Tomlinson did well to set up George Sellick, who tried his luck from long range. Gray was called into action once again, pulling off a superb fingertip save to push the ball over the bar.
Sheerwater got their reward in the 30th minute. George Mackie’s deep corner was swung towards the back post where Liam Avery rose highest to win the header, knocking it back across the goal. Mekhail McLaughlin, showing great determination, won the second header to nod the ball past Gray and put Sheerwater 1-0 in front.
Sheerwater pressed forward and doubled their lead three minutes later. Sellick did well to win the ball and lay it off to Tomlinson, who took a touch before firing his low shot into the bottom left-hand corner to give Sheerwater a 2-0 advantage.
The Sheers almost scored a third when York chipped a free kick on target, but Gray was at full stretch to tip over for a corner.
The game began to heat up as the half progressed, with both teams battling fiercely for control.
A flurry of yellow cards were issued in the 45th minute, setting up a tense second half.
In search of goals, Knaphill made a tactical shift at the start of the second half, switching to a more attacking formation with three up front.
They brought on Ben Mitchell for Kacper Nozka and Ross Murdoch for Jamari Jackson, who was returning from injury.
The changes had an immediate impact, as Knaphill came out with renewed energy and determination.
In the 55th minute, Knaphill pulled one back through Ross Cheek. A free kick from the right-hand side of the area was driven low through a crowd of players, finding its way into the left-hand side of the goal to make it 2-1 and give the visitors hope.
Knaphill’s persistence paid off in the 61st minute. Mitchell superbly nodded on a long kick from Gray into the path of Murdoch, who calmly stroked the ball into the bottom left-hand corner.
It was Murdoch’s first goal for Knaphill in his first league start after returning from injury, completing a fine comeback to level the match at 2-2.
In the 65th minute, Alex McLean replaced George Frith as Knaphill continued to press forward.
In the 66th minute, Cheek came close to putting Knaphill ahead with a long-range effort. Sheerwater goalkeeper Rileigh Hebditch did well, diving to his left to push the shot away and keep his team in the game.
Sheerwater responded in the 70th minute with an effort from Jake Horn, but Gray was once again equal to the challenge, pushing the ball to safety and keeping the scoreline level.
In the 74th minute, David Orisatoki replaced Cheek as Knaphill looked for a final push. In the 83rd minute, Blessing Hombessa came on for Jack Watts.
Knaphill thought they had won it in the 91st minute as the game moved into stoppage time.
McLean superbly won his header at the back post from a corner, and his looping header sailed back across goal and into the net. However, the referee disallowed the goal.
Sheerwater were reduced to ten men in the 94th minute when York received a second yellow card for pulling down Orisatoki as he tried to break out of the Knaphill half.
Despite their numerical advantage, Knaphill could not find a winning goal, and the match ended in a hard-fought 2-2 draw.
The result meant Knaphill retain the Dave Taylor Shield.
By James Carpenter & Michael Clement