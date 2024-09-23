Sheerwater exited the FA Vase with a 6-0 defeat at home to Faversham Town in the second qualifying round on Saturday.
The deadlock was broken on six minutes when a corner was powerfully headed in by Matthew Newman.
Nathan Wood doubled Faversham’s lead on 17 minutes when he lifted the ball over Chris Adams to find the bottom corner.
Two minutes later Fran Collin unleashed a rasping effort from 18 yards that flew past Adams.
It was 4-0 on 25 minutes when Tashi-Jay Kwayie scored with a stunning strike inside the area.
The fifth came when Johan Caney-Bryan’s shot found the bottom corner.
It was 6-0 on 54 minutes when Caney-Bryan headed home.
Saturday’s defeat followed a 2-1 defeat for Sheerwater at AFC Whyteleafe in the Combined Counties Premier Division South last Tuesday night (September 17).
The hosts took the lead in the 25th minute when Daniel Bennett volleyed into the right-hand side of the goal past Sheers keeper Chris Adams.
Sheerwater equalised on 65 minutes. George Mackie flighted a ball to the far post where Mekhail McLaughlin rose highest to head home.
Whyteleafe won a penalty on 88 minutes and Aaron Watson made no mistake from the spot to give the hosts the three points.
By Michael Clement
Guildford City reached the first round proper of the FA Vase with a 1-0 win at home to Tooting & Mitcham United in the second qualifying round on Saturday.
City’s first chance came on 16 minutes. Alex Rodway-Brown chipped the ball into the box and Alex Stingelin glanced his header just wide.
On 35 minutes Leevi Bassett’s cross into the box from the left was just too high for Malachai Cole.
Just before the interval Guildford had some joy down the flanks. Reece Robins cut inside and saw a shot saved by Tooting keeper Toby McKimm. Then from a cross Rodway-Brown flicked a header on and Robins netted but from an offside position.
In the second period Guildford looked to get the ball into the box from wide positions. Just two minutes in Ben Gambrah’s cross was headed over by Bassett as he fell backwards.
A minute later a snapshot from Tooting’s Ashley Sheppard nearly caught Jacob Terry out, but the City keeper parried the powerful effort and gathered it again via the inside of the post.
The deadlock was broken on 75 minutes. From a long ball forward Darnell Jon-Peter skipped past Antonio Simeone’s challenge and showed good composure to round McKimm and net with aplomb.
City nearly doubled their advantage when the impressive Nik Krokhin headed wide at the back post.
Tooting fired several corners and free kicks into the City penalty area, but Guildford’s defence held firm to seal a place in the next round.
By Barry Underwood