Knaphill won 2-1 at home to Tadley Calleva in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
Tadley were the better team in the first half, starting brightly and pressing Knaphill back from the opening whistle.
Their early dominance paid off in the 13th minute when a corner was delivered into the box, and Kieron Farmer rose high to powerfully head the ball home, giving Sam Gray no chance in goal.
The second half saw a noticeable shift in momentum for Knaphill, largely thanks to the introduction of Blessing Hambessa and Jamari Jackson.
Hambessa, in particular, had a massive impact, using his pace and direct running to stretch the Tadley defence and create space for his team-mates.
Knaphill equalised in the 59th minute. Matt Copland won a crucial header in midfield, sending the ball to Ross Cheek. Copland continued his run down the right while Cheek advanced with the ball, delivering a perfectly-timed pass back to Copland. Copland’s shot across goal was parried by Craig Atkinson, and the ball fell kindly into the path of Ben Mitchell, who poked home.
Tadley were reduced to ten men on 65 minutes when Sheldon Wright received a second yellow card for a late challenge.
Knaphill took the lead in the 70th minute. Jack Carrod squeezed the ball to Copland, who placed his finish coolly past Atkinson into the bottom right-hand corner.
By James Carpenter
Sheerwater lost 2-0 at Redhill in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
Both goals were conceded from corners early in the second half. The first was nodded in by Tommy Smith, before Sean Swift doubled Redhill’s lead.
By Michael Clement
Westfield won 1-0 at Sutton Common Rovers in the Isthmian League South Central Division on Friday evening.
Sekou Toure’s 72nd-minute goal gave the Yellas the three points.