Sheerwater drew 2-2 at home to Jersey Bulls in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The Sheers put in a magnificent performance and came very close to beating Jersey Bulls for the first time.
A controversial penalty late on for the visitors was saved by Chris Adams but the rebound was knocked back across goal and bundled in by Karl Hinds.
This should not take anything away from an entertaining game between two decent sides, and that Sheerwater came from a goal down to lead 2-1 with 20 minutes to go. The home side went toe-to-toe with the Bulls and will gain confidence going forward if this level is maintained.
It was an even opening quarter with Jersey having more of the ball, but mainly at the back and in midfield.
George Sellick raced clear but Euan van der Vliet was out quickly to save. Elliott York worked his socks off as usual across the front line, not letting the back four settle.
Jersey opened the scoring on 16 minutes when an attack saw the ball played in to the box. Lorne Bickley had an effort blocked but his second attempt on the turn found the net.
Sheerwater kept their shape and discipline and chances started to come. George Mackie had an effort blocked and York was just wide with a 20-yard pot-shot. Adams was alert snuffing out any danger at the back and organised well vocally.
The equaliser came close to half-time when York picked up a loose ball in the area and fired home, wrong-footing Van der Vliet to make it 1-1 at the break.
It was a quick start from the Sheers in the second half with George Mackie having a shot cleared. A number of corners followed.
Jersey also played with more purpose and Miguel Carvalho was keen to get on the ball and run at the Sheers back four. Kalan Lisbie and Mekhail McGlaughlin were outstanding in the centre of defence and full-backs Matthew Bryant and Callum Mackie were not only defending well but were pushing on to support the attack.
Luke Dunn was impressive alongside Nathan Pooley and Liam Avery in midfield. Pooley was the pick of the three with a fine individual performance and he gave the Sheers the lead on 68 minutes.
A long ball from McLaughlin was misjudged by Jonny Le Quesne and Sellick raced away before crossing left footed, allowing the arriving Pooley to sweep home from close range.
Adams made a couple of excellent saves to maintain the lead before the late penalty drama brought the teams level. York had one more chance but his effort sailed wide and a late Jersey corner was headed away by Avery.
By Michael Clement