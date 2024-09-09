Knaphill slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Redhill in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
Both teams had early chances. In the eighth minute, Aidan King had a free kick from distance, but Redhill keeper Luke Wynne-Roberts comfortably saved it.
Redhill went close in the 12th minute, when Ethan Ford’s powerful header bounced off the crossbar. Two minutes later, Redhill’s Jaevon Dyer found himself through one-on-one with Sam Gray, but the Knaphill goalkeeper got down quickly and smothered the ball.
Knaphill’s defence was tested again in the 36th minute when Nathan Hogan unleashed a shot, but Gray got down quickly to his left to make another crucial save.
Redhill continued to press early in the second half and nearly took the lead in the 56th minute when they won a free kick. Hogan stepped up and sent a curling effort just wide of the left-hand post.
The deadlock was broken in the 63rd minute when a cross from the right-hand side found Ford unmarked at the back post. Ford’s attempted shot was driven low across goal and deflected off Jack Watts, who was helpless as the ball ricocheted into the net for an own goal.
Knaphill had a half-chance in the 82nd minute when the ball came out to David Orisatoki, who chested it down and fired a half-volley just wide of the left post.
By James Carpenter
Sheerwater fell to a 3-0 defeat at Fleet Town in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
The hosts took the lead in the 47th minute when Nick Medcraft’s left-footed effort found the bottom corner. Two minutes later Medcraft cut inside and found the top corner with another left-footed effort to make it 2-0. Fleet made it 3-0 when Medcraft’s driven cross was poked home by Dean Rule.
By Michael Clement