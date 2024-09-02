Despite the early goal, Alton dominated the rest of the first half. The visitors pressed forward relentlessly, and Knaphill struggled to string passes together or win second balls. Dale Burnham was a standout performer in defence for Knaphill, consistently heading away crosses and blocking shots. His efforts were crucial in keeping Alton at bay, and without his defensive heroics, Knaphill could have easily found themselves trailing by multiple goals heading into the break. Instead, they clung to their narrow 1-0 lead as the half-time whistle blew.