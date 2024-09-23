Knaphill exited the FA Vase with a 2-0 defeat at Southern Combination Football League Division one outfit Billingshurst in the second qualifying round on Saturday.
Knaphill started brightly, with Dale Burnham heading just wide from a corner in the seventh minute. Moments later, Ross Cheek had a low shot from a free kick outside the area, but Billingshurst keeper Josh Measor was alert and pushed the effort around the post.
After that, Billingshurst grew into the game, showing more hunger and desire to win key battles. In the 15th minute, Jamie Smith had a chance from the edge of the box, but Jack Carrod blocked his shot with a sliding tackle.
Five minutes later, Billingshurst broke the deadlock. Ronnie Reeves held off Alex McLean at the edge of the box before threading the ball through to Ben Cole, who calmly passed the ball into the bottom left corner off the post.
Billingshurst continued to press, with Cole forcing a save from Sam Gray in the 27th minute after a strong run down the left.
A corner in the 30th minute saw Harry Smith crash a volley against the bar as Knaphill struggled to deal with Billingshurst’s intensity.
Then, just before half-time, Billingshurst doubled their lead. A Knaphill clearance from a corner fell to Jordan Stallibrass inside the box on the right-hand side. Without hesitation, he unleashed a stunning volley that flew into the top left corner, leaving Gray with no chance.
Billingshurst nearly added a third in the 50th minute. Cole fired a powerful shot from the edge of the box, and Gray made a brilliant fingertip save, pushing the ball onto the bar before it bounced down onto the goal line.
In the 52nd minute, Billingshurst came close again. James Bendell’s header beat Gray, but Dale Burnham cleared the ball off the line to keep Knaphill’s faint hopes alive.
Knaphill finally began to show signs of life in the 66th minute when Carrod forced Measor into a good save with a strike from outside the area.
In the 70th minute, Kingsley Anokye had a chance to pull one back for Knaphill after a corner fell to him on the left-hand side of the box. He hit his volley first time, but Measor was once again equal to the effort, pushing it away with another fine save.
Knaphill couldn’t break through Billingshurst’s disciplined defence, and the home side remained resolute and closed the game out to secure victory.
Saturday’s defeat followed a 5-3 win for Knaphill at Epsom & Ewell in the Combined Counties Premier Division South last Tuesday evening (September 17).
Knaphill started brightly and Ross Cheek went close in the seventh minute with a low strike destined for the bottom corner, only for Epsom keeper Daniel O'Donovan to make an excellent save.
In the 30th minute, Knaphill were briefly reduced to ten men after Jack Carrod was sin-binned, but they held firm.
The breakthrough came in the 40th minute when Ben Mitchell converted a penalty, sending O'Donovan the wrong way to make it 1-0.
Just before half-time, Blessing Hambessa added a second, finishing off good work from Carrod and Cheek to slide the ball into the bottom right-hand corner.
Knaphill continued to apply pressure in the second half, and their efforts were rewarded in the 55th minute with another penalty.
Mitchell stepped up again, driving the ball powerfully down the middle. Although O'Donovan got a touch to it, the ball found its way into the net.
In the 60th minute, Knaphill extended their lead to 4-0 when the Epsom keeper parried James Glover's long-range strike, allowing Rahman Ajibola to pounce on the rebound and slot it home.
Epsom showed resilience, pulling one back in the 65th minute through Adam Grant Green, who fired into the top left-hand corner after a scramble in the box.
Two minutes later, Carl Oblitey added another, slotting into the bottom left-hand corner despite Sam Gray getting a hand to it.
The match dramatically turned when Stefan Aiwone and Grant Green were sin-binned for dissent in the 80th minute, reducing Epsom to nine men.
Their manager, Warren Barton, was subsequently sent off for protesting the referee’s decisions.
Knaphill capitalised on their numerical advantage, with Kingsley Anokye scoring his first goal for the club in the 73rd minute, volleying home from close range.
Epsom & Ewell refused to give up and were rewarded in the 98th minute when Jason Bloor curled a shot from the edge of the box into the top right-hand corner to make it 5-3.
By James Carpenter