Knaphill sealed the win in the 100th minute. Frith cleared a Balham corner, and Jamari Jackson nodded the ball into the path of Mitchell, who was in Knaphill’s half. Hombessa sprinted from deep, picked up the ball near the halfway line, and ran at the Balham defence. With Ross out of his goal, Hombessa calmly slotted the ball into the empty net from 30 yards, completing a 4-2 win.