Knaphill scored two stoppage-time goals to win 4-2 at home to Balham in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
Balham took the lead on seven minutes. Luke Hedges chipped a clever ball over the Knaphill defence to Rayjon Moore, who dribbled into the box and forced a save from Knappers keeper Sam Gray.
The ball fell kindly for Idir Kermoud, who took a touch before slotting into the bottom right-hand corner.
Balham almost doubled their lead in the 18th minute when Evans Lamboh unleashed a free kick that crashed off the post.
Knaphill equalised on 28 minutes when Kingsley Anokye won a penalty after holding off Balham defenders and being brought down by William Rees in the box.
Anokye calmly dispatched the penalty to equalise, sending Balham goalkeeper John Ross the wrong way.
Knaphill took the lead just before half-time. George Frith played the ball forward to Anokye, whose strike from the edge of the box took a cruel deflection off Maxwell Emmery and looped over Ross and into the net.
Balham equalised in the 52nd minute against the run of play when Kwadwo Kyei headed in from a corner at the back post.
The hosts regained the lead on 93 minutes. Gray launched a long kick that Blessing Hombessa flicked into the path of Ben Mitchell, who controlled the ball, beat his marker and prodded his finish past Ross.
Knaphill sealed the win in the 100th minute. Frith cleared a Balham corner, and Jamari Jackson nodded the ball into the path of Mitchell, who was in Knaphill’s half. Hombessa sprinted from deep, picked up the ball near the halfway line, and ran at the Balham defence. With Ross out of his goal, Hombessa calmly slotted the ball into the empty net from 30 yards, completing a 4-2 win.
By James Carpenter
Westfield slipped to a 2-0 defeat at Moneyfields in the Isthmian League South Central Division on Saturday.
The game started scrappily and was devoid of quality, until Lamin Jatta fired past Yellas keeper Hugo Sobte from just outside the box in the tenth minute to give the hosts the lead.
The visitors tried to get back into the game but several poor passes saw the ball go back to Moneyfields.
This lack of cutting edge ended up costing the Yellas as an excellent move was finished off by James Franklyn to double the home side’s lead just minutes before half-time.
The first half had been a poor one for the Yellas, who looked off the pace and didn’t have a sniff at goal.
The second half saw Andy Crossley make a few changes, which helped open up the game and gave the visitors hope of making a comeback.
The Yealls had most of the ball in the second period, with most of the action taking place near the Moneyfields penalty area.
Despite numerous balls into the box, chances were spurned or cleared away by a resilient Moneyfields defence, who defended valiantly to run out 2-0 winners and pick up the three points.