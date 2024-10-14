The game’s breakthrough came in the 23rd minute. A long ball from Jack Watts found Kingsley Anokye down the right wing. Anokye shrugged off a defender and played the ball across the box to Ben Mitchell, who was brought down by Maan in a race for the ball. The referee awarded a penalty, and Anokye stepped up to calmly slot the ball home to give Knaphill a 1-0 lead.