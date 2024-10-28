Westfield crashed to a 5-0 defeat at home to Kingstonian in the Isthmian League South Central Division on Saturday.
The visitors took the lead in the sixth minute when a shot was well saved by Yellas goalkeeper Hugo Sobte but hit Manolis Gogonas and rebounded into his own net.
Tyler Cox then doubled Kingstonian’s advantage less than 60 seconds later.
It was 3-0 on 28 minutes when Eddie Simon finished off a well-worked move and curled the ball into the top corner.
Simon doubled his tally five minutes before the break, turning and finishing into the bottom corner.
Stan Flaherty broke clear and slotted home the fifth on 86 minutes.