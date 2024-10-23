Westfield assistant manager Dave Powell was delighted with his side’s performance after they won 1-0 at home to Southall in the Isthmian League South Central Division.
Tobi Adaje’s 60th-minute goal was enough to give the Yellas the three points in front of a crowd of 106 at Woking Park.
“We were back to what I would consider to be ourselves,” said Powell. “We worked really hard and that's the starting point for us. It’s obviously great for Tobi to come back and get the winner.
“I think we were very much on the front foot. We've been a little bit tentative and passive in recent games.”
Despite an impressive first-half performance the Yellas were on level terms at the break, and Powell was pleased that his side managed to maintain their intensity in the second half and ultimately pick up the three points.
“Quite often the two halves are never the same and we were fully expecting them (Southall) to come out and have a good go at us in the second half, but we brought the same intensity.
“The game got a bit stretched in the second half, which you'd expect, but everybody played their part – every single one of the 16 players that were used and all of the management group. It was fantastic all round – everyone has worked really hard and deserved the win.
“We talk quite a lot about setting standards and being of a certain standard every week. If we get ten-plus players performing to those levels that we want then we would expect to win games – and that's where we were at. I think we did do that.”
Powell also praised Adaje for his match-winning goal, and Lui Edwards for a tireless display.
“Tobi's got quality,” said Powell. “The ball went in to him tight. He secured it, turned and then if he gets in a position where he can finish he will do. I’m really pleased to have him back and really pleased he got a goal.
“Lui's energy levels are absolutely unreal. He doesn't give anybody a minute's rest and he's been a real find for us this season coming in on loan from Woking for the season. We're delighted to have him and he's flourishing and growing all the time. He's been a big asset for us so far this season.”
Westfield managed the game reasonably well in the closing stages to see out the win, although Powell did see room for improvement for his side.
“I think we could have passed the ball a bit better,” said Powell. “There were times where we could have played one more pass – we tried to force it a little bit. We still created opportunities but there were better opportunities to be had if we had played one more pass. That's something we can try to do better next time.
“We've had a bit of a blip recently, but it's still been a good start to the season.”