Westfield picked up an impressive 2-1 win at home to Sutton Common Rovers in an entertaining game in the Isthmian League South Central Division on Saturday.
The Yellas picked up the three points in front of a bumper crowd of 251 at Woking Park, which was boosted by the club’s partnership day with Goldsworth Primary School.
The crowd were treated to an early opener when Imran Kayani sprung the offside trap and coolly slotted past visiting keeper Kacper Orlowski.
The visitors had their moments as both sides threatened in the first period.
The visitors equalised on the stroke of half-time when Christian Gyamfi rattled an explosive effort in off the underside of the bar.
A Tobi Adaje effort ten minutes into the second half proved to be the winner for Westfield.
Lui Edwards’ cross found Adaje, who cut in and fired home a superb right-footed effort from the edge of the area.
The home team spurned other late chances to wrap up the game, but with keeper Lewis Gallifent rarely tested the Yellas held out for a vital three points.
Saturday’s win followed a 3-1 defeat for Westfield at Horndean in the Isthmian League South Central Division last Tuesday night (November 5).
A vibrant and energetic Hordean blew the Yellas away in the first 45 minutes to effectively wrap up the points.
From the moment Zack Willett smashed home a third-minute opener from an acute angle it was all downhill for the visitors.
After a couple of impressive saves from Lewis Gallifent Willett raced clear to double the lead 20 minutes in.
Willett was the provider for the third goal, laying the ball off for Tommy Scutt who finished well.
Westfield pulled a goal back with 15 minutes remaining when Tobi Adaje crossed for Imran Kayan to impressively leap and nod home his first Westfield goal.