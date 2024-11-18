Guildford City left Imperial Fields with a point after a 1-1 draw against Balham in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
City produced a fine second-half performance and struck the crossbar twice, while Manny Acheampong missed an excellent chance to score a winner.
Balham opened the game brightly and pushed Guildford back in the early stages.
City gradually came into the game with Reece Robins probing down the left flank.
Robins’ effort was comfortably saved by Balham keeper John Ross. Minutes later Robins provided the cross from which Jake Brown forced a flying save from Ross.
Guildford opened the scoring on 32 minutes.
Robins’ free kick into the box was headed down by Nik Krokhin and Jake Brown got a slight touch to push the ball past Ross and into the net.
The lead didn’t last long as Balham equalised three minutes later.
City keeper Jacob Terry was beaten to a long ball over the top and Max Emmery was able to direct the ball into the empty net.
After a mixed first-half performance Guildford returned to their familiar passing game after the break, although Balham had a golden chance to take the lead on 49 minutes.
Connor Keene received the ball in the box and his low shot was well saved by Terry’s outstretched leg.
Guildford dominated the rest of the second half.
Following a corner Brown turned sharply in the box and his effort struck the crossbar from ten yards.
Minutes later, following another corner, there was a scramble in Balham’s goalmouth which ended with Brown’s overhead kick grazing the top of the bar.
From yet another corner Brown had a free header that was mistimed and flew high over the bar.
Guildford created an excellent chance on 78 minutes. Acheampong received the ball in space from Brown, but his rushed effort was saved by the advancing Ross.
Late on Guildford resorted to firing long balls forward and giving Yomi Obafemi something to chase. But it was ineffective and the game petered out with honours even.
By Barry Underwood
Sheerwater produced a superb performance to beat National League outfit Sutton United 3-2 on penalties after the two sides played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in their Surrey Senior Cup first-round tie.
Sutton fielded a young side while Sheerwater made nine changes from their previous game.
The deadlock was broken on 42 minutes. Liam Moore’s effort on target was saved by Sheerwater keeper Chris Adams, but Joden Trickett was on hand to slot the ball home.
Sheerwater made the perfect start to the second half, equalising on 48 minutes.
Tenacious play from Jack Tomlinson won the ball back. Joel Onu saw Sutton keeper Matt Kerbey off his line, and from ten yards inside the Sutton half he floated a superb effort into the back of the net.
Sutton regained the lead four minutes later. Khyan Edwards got down the left and saw his cross deflect past Adams.
Sheerwater equalised on 65 minutes when Kareem Foster finished off a flowing move. His first effort was saved but the rebound fell nicely and Foster placed his effort into the corner.
Suarez made two superb saves in the shoot-out and Noiki Omogbolahan found the top corner with his penalty to send Sheerwater through and set up a trip to Merstham in the next round.
By Michael Clement