Sheerwater produced a superb performance to win 3-0 at home to Sandhurst Town in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
Top scorer Elliot York was unavailable, but Harvey Valter excelled up front and scored twice. The other goal was a close range finish by George Mackie.
Sheerwater started brightly with George Sellick seeing plenty of the ball and earning a couple of corners.
On 15 minutes a Mackie corner was headed on target by Mikhail McLaughlin, but his header was straight at Sandhurst keeper Hugh Scott who made a smart save.
Valter was doing an excellent job up front with his hold up play and clever flicks. He almost finished off a flowing move but his effort was blocked.
Sandhurst came more into the game and earned a free kick which was whipped in and met by Mason Slade, but his attempt went wide.
At the other end Callum Mackie set up George Mackie who cut inside and shot on target, but Scott produced a smart save.
Valter tried his luck from 25 yards from a free kick on 40 minutes but Scott gathered the effort well.
A chaotic few minutes before the break saw Sheerwater take the lead and Sandhurst reduced to ten men.
George Mackie raced on to a through ball and knocked the ball goalwards and was then taken out by Scott.
A penalty was awarded and Valter drilled the spot-kick into the bottom corner.
Two minutes later a ball into Sheerwater’s box saw keeper Fabio Suarez rush out.
Sandhurst’s Maurice Black went for the ball with a high foot and collided with Suarez. The referee deemed Black’s challenge violent conduct and showed him a red card.
Sheerwater created an early chance in the second half when Valter was played in down the right, but his effort went too high.
Sellick tricked his way past Slade and put an excellent low cross into the six-yard box but Scott did well to tip the ball away from danger.
Ex-Sheerwater man Frazier Osunkoya made room 25 yards out and fired a shot on target but Suarez got down to make a smart save.
The second goal came from a flowing move which ended with Sellick crossing into the danger area and George Mackie getting to the ball first to make it 2-0.
Sandhurst managed to still play a good passing game but Idris Gbadamosi was commanding at the back for the Sheers and Suarez had relatively little to do.
Sheerwater’s Jake Horn and Daniel Webster controlled the midfield well and were ably assisted by Liam Avery.
Valter capped off an excellent performance with a superb turn and shot in the box that gave Scott no chance to give Sheerwater an unassailable 3-0 lead.
Substitute Kareem Foster nearly made it four with a vicious volley, but Scott dived full length to palm it away.
Fellow substitute Harry Chew also came close with a dipping effort from 30 yards.
By Michael Clement