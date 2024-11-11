Sheerwater fell to a 4-1 defeat at Corinthian-Casuals in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The home side took the lead early on through Diogo Da Silva’s penalty. Denis Travin made it 2-0 when he turned in from a corner on 36 minutes.
Sheerwater hit back quickly when George Sellick’s cross was dummied by Dan Webster and Liam Avery swept home.
The hosts restored their two-goal advantage before half-time when Matt Kellett-Smith tapped in.
Corinthian-Casuals sealed the three points in the 76th minute when Kiyo Brown’s cross slipped through Sheerwater keeper Fabio Suarez’s hands and found the back of the net to make it 4-1.
By Michael Clement