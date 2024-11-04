Sheerwater ended their 15-match winless run with an excellent 3-0 victory against Epsom & Ewell in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
Epsom & Ewell looked to get the ball forward quickly to put the visitors under pressure, but Sheerwater’s back four of Callum Mackie, Idris Gbadamosi, Mikhail McLaughlin and Roje Grant worked well as a unit and were backed up by keeper Fabio Suarez.
Sheerwater got their game going and won a corner on 15 minutes following good work by Elliott York.
George Mackie delivered the corner deep to the far post where Liam Avery headed back across goal and a bullet header from Harvey Valter flashed past Faebian Witter in Epsom’s goal.
The visitors soon doubled their advantage. Another Mackie corner, after good work from George Sellick to earn it, was headed clear and Avery picked up the ball and squared it to York. He took a touch 25 yards out and fired an unstoppable shot into the bottom right-hand corner.
The home side nearly pulled a goal back when Toby Young’s header hit the top of the crossbar.
York caused the hosts problems with his direct running and got a shot off which went just wide.
The hosts came out with intent at the start of the second half but Dan Webster got hold of the midfield and Sheerwater soon created chances.
Valter used his strength to fashion a chance on 57 minutes, but it was blocked. Webster saw a superb effort from 18 yards swerve just the wrong side of the post, and Sellick went close when he cut inside and shot inches over.
The visitors made it 3-0 on 80 minutes. Avery won the ball and found Jake Horn, who knocked the ball forward for Joel Onu. Onu broke the offside trap and went through to finish past Witter.
By Michael Clement