Sheerwater’s winless run extended to 14 matches as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Chipstead in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
The Sheers appeared to be on course for a useful point on the road before suffering late heartbreak when the home side scored a 101st-minute winner.
Sheerwater set up to be hard to beat in a good shape and let Chipstead have a lot of the ball, but the visitors did get forward with pace.
Elliott York received a pass from George Sellick on 16 minutes and hit a fierce strike on target that Chipstead keeper Finley Davenport did well to hold on to.
Sheers skipper Liam Avery did well to block a dangerous cross and a shot came back in that Sheers keeper Fabio Suarez saved low down to his left.
Chipstead were full of pace out wide and got a few crosses in, but the Sheers kept composed and dealt with the pressure.
The Sheers nearly got to half-time on level terms, but Melford Simpson gave the hosts the lead in first-half stoppage time.
The second half was more open and both sides created chances.
On 56 minutes Sellick made ground on the left and his cross picked out York, who saw his powerful header miss by inches.
Chipstead replied with decent moves of their own and Suarez made two fine saves low down by his post.
Tevon Webster did well on 67 minutes, cutting on to his left foot and shooting powerfully on target, but Davenport made a fine save.
Sellick then fed Charlie Martin 18 yards out, but his effort went wide.
The Sheers appeared to have rescued a point when they equalised in the 96th minute.
Bola Noiki’s long throw was met by York, whose effort was blocked, but Harvey Valter was on hand to bundle in the equaliser.
There was still time for the hosts to score a winner, though.
Cameron Lewis-Brown ran at the Sheerwater goal and drew a foul from Suarez to win the hosts a 101st-minute penalty.
Emmanuel Robe made no mistake from the spot to break Sheerwater’s hearts.
Saturday’s defeat followed an agonising 4-3 penalty shoot-out defeat against Combined Counties Division One outfit Molesey in the Southern Combination Cup after a 2-2 draw last Tuesday night (October 15).
The Sheers took the lead on 25 minutes when George Mackie found Elliott York, who fired an unstoppable shot into the top corner.
The hosts doubled their advantage five minutes later when Mackie’s corner found Louie McGrane, who headed home at the far post.
The Moles pulled a goal back in the 38th minute when Joe Moriarty’s 30-yard shot went in off the underside of the bar.
The visitors got back on level terms on 64 minutes when Harlem Bouchez sent Suarez the wrong way from the penalty spot after a Sheerwater player was penalised for handball.
Neither side were able to find a winner, and the tie went to penalties.
The visitors held their nerve from the spot to win the penalty shoot-out 4-3.
Sheerwater will hope to end their winless run when they host Cobham in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday (3pm).
By Michael Clement