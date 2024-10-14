Sheerwater crashed to a comprehensive 6-1 defeat at Tadley Calleva in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
The Sheers were without top goalscorer Elliot York, who was serving a one-match ban. Jack Tomlinson and midfielder Nathan Pooley were also unavailable.
The Sheers were completely overrun by their hosts, conceding six goals on a difficult afternoon.
On four minutes Tadley’s Alex Miller broke through the Sheers defence and his shot was superbly saved by Rileigh Hebditch.
Tadley took the lead on 14 minutes when Kieran Rogers’ fierce shot slipped out of Hebditch’s hands and Miller fired home the follow up to make it 1-0.
On 17 minutes the Sheers broke forward and Mackie fed George Sellick. Sellick was taken out by Alex Miller, who was cautioned. The free kick was played into the Tadley box and Sellick picked up the second ball before swivelling and shooting over the target.
The Sheers drew level on 22 minutes. Sellick drove into the Tadley box and crossed to Harvey Valter, who was upended by Tadley keeper Craig Atkinson. Valter then sent Atkinson the wrong way from the spot and the Sheers were back in the game at 1-1.
However, four minutes later the Sheers were 3-1 down. Tadley regained the lead with a headed goal from Ash Neal on 25 minutes. On 26 minutes Rogers scored with ease to make it 3-1 after a poor clearance from the Sheers.
For the next ten minutes the Sheers held out after a wave of Tadley attacks. The home side were causing particular problems from set pieces thanks to their physical presence.
The Sheers started to get back in the game in the final minutes of the half. Mackie sent in a cross that Luke Dunn could not quite get his head on and a final chance for the Sheers in the Tadley box was blocked.
The Sheers needed to score first in the second half and continued to battle away, despite the home side dominating the early exchanges of the half.
Tadley’s Brad Neal landed a decisive blow when he made the score 4-1 on 68 minutes with a headed goal.
On 79 minutes frustration led to Sheerwater’s Roje Grant being sin binned for appealing too heavily at an assistant.
Tadley went 5-1 up in the 78th minute when Ash Neal scored his second of the afternoon, and Brad Neal completed the scoring for the day when he scored his second on 88 minutes to make it 6-1.
The Sheers have now gone 12 games without a win.
Saturday’s emphatic defeat followed an agonising penalty shoot-out defeat against Aldershot Town in the Aldershot Senior Cup last Tuesday night (October 8).
Sheerwater lost 8-7 on penalties against the Shots after an entertaining 3-3 draw.
A very eventful evening saw Aldershot eventually go through to the next round.
The game produced six goals and two red cards, and two goalkeepers were carried off.
Aldershot started brightly and saw a lot of the ball and passed it around well.
Sheerwater took their time to find a rhythm and Aldershot took advantage by taking the lead. Mark Holley finished off a move from close range.
Sheerwater hit back with Ryan Wisson hitting a powerful effort just wide.
Holley doubled the Shots’ lead when Omari Osbourne was caught in possession and a quick cross gave Holley time to pick his spot and make it 2-0.
Sheerwater were back in the game on 40 minutes when Dylan Martins took aim from 25 yards and the ball flew in off the post.
The Sheers were back on level terms on 53 minutes after winning a penalty. Wisson scored with ease, finding the corner.
Both teams were then reduced to ten men shortly aftewards. An Aldershot player pushed Luke Dunn and he pushed him back, with both players sent off.
Aldershot edged ahead again on 70 minutes when a cross was well finished by Thorpe.
Substitute Brooklyn Hyseni scored a cracking equaliser on 83 minutes, jinking inside and unleashing a piledriver that flew in. In the process the Aldershot keeper injured himself and was helped off.
His replacement was badly injured soon afterwards with a nasty gash to his forehead. A long delay ensued as he was treated and stretchered off. An outfield player had to go in goal and managed to see out the remaining minutes.
The tie went straight to a penalty shoot-out and it was the Shots who progressed, winning it 8-7.
By Michael Clement