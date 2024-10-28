Sheerwater were held to a 1-1 draw by Cobham in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday after conceding a stoppage-time equaliser.
Sheerwater started brightly and Elliott York picked up a loose ball and fired a shot goalwards, but Hammers keeper Rourke Pickford made a fine save.
The home side took the lead on five minutes. George Mackie’s powerful shot was saved by Pickford, and the loose ball was headed home by Harvey Valter.
On 11 minutes Pickford saved George Sellick’s effort after good work from Valter and York.
On 18 minutes Cobham’s Elijah Simpson fed Derick Hayford, but Sheers keeper Fabio Suarez took the ball off Hayford. On 20 minutes Simpson’s shot was blocked by Mikhail McLaughlin.
Jacob Desa shot over the bar for the visitors after being teed up by Simpson.
In the 52nd minute McLaughlin headed the ball away when Simpson was well placed to take the opportunity.
Sheerwater’s first attack of the second half saw York feed Sellick, who cut in and fired a shot just over the Hammers crossbar on 58 minutes.
Cobham were awarded a free kick on the edge of the Sheerwater area on 66 minutes. Hayford’s low effort was on target but Suarez was equal to it and made a fine save.
Sheerwater went back on the attack and the ball found Sellick in a good position, but the move was well defended by the Hammers. On 75 minutes Sellick’s shot was parried away by Pickford.
Cobham were awarded a throw in late in stoppage time. The ball came out to Hakeem Gbadamassi, who shot home through a crowded Sheers goalmouth on 104 minutes to make it 1-1.
Sheers manager TJ Barbato received a second yellow card and was sent off after protesting that Sheerwater should have been awarded the throw in.
By Trevor Wenden