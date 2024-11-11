Guildford City slipped to a 2-1 defeat at home to Corinthian-Casuals in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
City got on the scoresheet with four minutes remaining to draw level, but four minutes into stoppage time Corinthian-Casuals notched a winner to the jubilation of their large travelling support.
The Casuals had started the match the brighter, but an injury-hit Guildford side soon settled and played their customary passing football.
City had the ball in the net via Nik Krokhin on 16 minutes but the goal was disallowed for a narrow offside.
The hosts were looking impressive and Manny Acheampong saw a shot blocked by Casuals goalkeeper David Wloch.
Acheampong turned provider on 35 minutes when he slid a ball through to Reece Robins, but Wloch was quickly off his line to claim the ball.
Guildford piled on the pressure leading up to the break. Wloch missed a Robins long throw but City couldn’t force the loose ball home.
Following an excellent build up Alex Redway-Brown fired a first-time ball across the box which gave Jake Brown a shooting chance, but his low effort was saved.
Brown then headed over from a corner just before half-time.
The Casuals took the lead early in the second half. An overlapping run on the right saw Jonathan Ghose fire low inside the near post courtesy of a significant deflection that took the ball beyond the diving Jacob Terry.
The home side then suffered another blow when Robins was sent to the sin bin.
Immediately on Robins’ return Acheampong acrobatically fired towards goal but Wloch saved low down.
Guildford drew level on 86 minutes. A fine Acheampong cross was chested by Brown, who finished with aplomb.
Four minutes into stoppage time a low cross from the right was brilliantly flicked inside the back post by Jerson Dos Santos to give the visitors the three points.
Guildford were also in action last Wednesday night (November 6), when they lost 2-1 at home to Tadley Calleva in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The home side played some enterprising football and on 11 minutes they won a free kick just outside the Tadley box. Reece Robins stepped up but his effort was blocked by the wall.
City then won another free kick in a dangerous position. This time Reuben Duncan’s effort curled round the wall but lacked the power to worry Craig Atkinson.
The home side took the lead on 33 minutes. The ball was played around the edge of the box before Manny Acheampong saw an opening. He drove into the box before firing powerfully into the top corner from 12 yards.
Tadley equalised just before half-time. Defender Brad Neal lost his marker at a corner and headed home at the back post.
The visitors looked sharper after the break and took the lead on 77 minutes.
A scintillating run into the box by ex-City captain Scott Costello gave Connor Thorne the chance to tuck home the winner.
By Barry Underwood