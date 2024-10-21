Guildford City exited the FA Vase in the first round proper after a 4-3 penalty shoot-out defeat against Arundel after a 0-0 draw on Saturday.
City hit the crossbar three times in the first half.
On seven minutes Ben Gambrah’s close-range header was brilliantly tipped on to the bar by Arundel keeper Maciek Kason.
On 23 minutes Alex Stingelin saw a header crash against the crossbar, and just before the interval Darnell Jon-Peter’s powerful effort from the edge of the box clipped the bar.
The second half was a more even affair, and the tie finished goalless. Arundel prevailed in the penalty shoot-out.
By Barry Underwood