Guildford City slipped to a 4-2 defeat at home to Camberley Town in the Combined Counties Premier Division on Saturday.
Early on both sides traded long throw-ins into the box. Reece Robins netted for City, only for the effort to be ruled out for a narrow offside.
Gradually Camberley started to dominate territorially. Robins saw a long-range effort go wide, while for Camberley Stan Jones headed straight at City goalkeeper Jacob Terry from a good position.
Camberley took the lead on 18 minutes when Brandon Vangrove shot into the corner from just outside the box.
It wasn’t all one-way traffic and six minutes later Manny Acheampong dispossessed the last defender to round Camberley keeper Ben Grummitt and side-foot home.
On 39 minutes the visitors regained the lead. Terry’s clearance was sliced to Josh Ewing standing by the touchline and not far into City’s half. Alert to the situation Ewing shot towards goal, beating the despairing dive of the recovering Terry.
Guildford started brightly in the second period. Tywon Gray found Darnell Jon-Peter in the box, but his effort was blocked. Jon-Peter then cut into the box but his effort went wide.
On 57 minutes City drew level again. Grummitt palmed out a corner but Nik Krokhin headed the ball back into the danger area where Ben Drake headed home.
Camberley responded strongly and regained the lead on the hour mark. The ball had been cleared to Xander Ewing 38 yards out from goal. He took one touch to steady himself before letting fly and the ball went like a rocket straight into the top corner.
Camberley grabbed a fourth goal on 72 minutes courtesy of a penalty kick taken by Ewing.
Late on Jon-Peter’s shot was saved low down, and Jones’ shot on the turn was saved comfortably.
By Barry Underwood
Knaphill fell to a 3-1 defeat at second-placed AFC Whyteleafe in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
Ben Mitchell put an injury-ridden Knaphill side ahead in the first half, but Whyteleafe turned the game around in the second half with goals from Lewis White, Omari Delgado-Hibbert and Gaspar Mico.
The Knappers started brightly and created an early chance in the 15th minute when Kacper Nozka threaded a through ball to Mitchell, who raced clear of the defence. Mitchell’s shot was deflected and looped just over the bar.
Knaphill took the lead in the 24th minute with a well-executed play.
A long diagonal ball was sent into the box, where Dale Burnham rose to head it down into the path of Mitchell. Mitchell controlled the ball well and calmly slotted it past James Shaw to give Knaphill a 1-0 lead.
Whyteleafe had a couple of chances before the break. In the 38th minute White fired a shot across goal that looked dangerous, but Knappers keeper Sam Gray reacted quickly, diving to his left to parry the shot clear and keep Knaphill in front.
Just before half-time Mico fired a low shot across goal that beat Gray, but Burnham was well positioned to clear it off the line, preserving Knaphill’s lead as the teams headed into the break.
Whyteleafe came out with intensity in the second half, demonstrating impressive strength on the ball and quick, precise passing.
In the 46th minute Craig Braham-Barrett cut inside and fired a powerful shot that forced Gray to tip it over the bar.
The hosts finally broke through in the 51st minute. From a corner, the ball was played out to White at the edge of the box. White struck a powerful, first-time side-footed shot that flew just under the bar in the centre of the goal to make it 1-1.
Whyteleafe continued their momentum. In the 59th minute Helge Orome made an unchallenged run forward from midfield, slipping a perfectly-weighted pass to Delgado-Hibbert. Delgado-Hibbert opened his body and stroked the ball into the bottom left-hand corner, putting Whyteleafe 2-1 ahead.
Knaphill nearly equalised when Nozka made a brilliant run, cut inside and unleashed a shot that flew just over the bar.
Whyteleafe extended their lead in the 70th minute. Daniel Bennett broke into the box on the left and delivered a cross that found Aaron Watson. David Orisatoki blocked Watson’s initial shot, but the ball fell to Mico, who calmly stroked it into the bottom left-hand corner.
In the 85th minute Knaphill substitute Blessing Hombessa made a good run down the flank and set up Kingsley Anokye, whose shot went just past the right-hand post.
By James Carpenter