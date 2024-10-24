Knaphill slipped to a 2-0 defeat at Broadfields United in the second round of the Cherry Red Records Premier Challenge Cup at Tithe Farm Sports & Social Club.
First-half goals from David Levy and Shimron Eaton gave the home side control, with Knaphill coming close several times but ultimately falling short.
Broadfields had an early chance in the 12th minute after a header back from Jack Watts wasn't powerful enough and gave Levy a one-on-one opportunity. Levy’s shot, however, lacked power and went straight into the hands of Knaphill goalkeeper Sam Gray.
The breakthrough came in the 26th minute after good work by Lord Mansoh.
Mansoh pressed and dispossessed James Glover on the left wing and then delivered a low cross into the box. The unmarked Levy controlled the ball, wrong-footed Gray and smashed it into the net to put Broadfields 1-0 up.
Knaphill responded well, and Theo White came close in the 33rd minute. He broke clear of Broadfield's defence, but his shot from the edge of the box went just over the bar.
Broadfields doubled their lead in the 34th minute. Dale Burnham's header fell straight to Mansoh. Mansoh quickly passed the ball forward, but Burnham did well to track back and win the ball again. However, the ball fell kindly back to Mansoh, who produced a delightful back heel to split the defence. Eaton timed his run perfectly and prodded the ball into the bottom right-hand corner, giving Broadfields a 2-0 lead.
Knaphill made changes at half-time, bringing on George Frith and Jack Carrod to inject some energy into their midfield.
In the 63rd minute, Aidan King delivered a long throw from the left, which bounced across Broadfield's defence and fell to Glover. However, Glover’s shot was straight at Broadfields keeper Lewis Gallifent.
Knaphill made a triple substitution in the 75th minute, with Daryl Cooper-Smith, Kingsley Anokye and Kacper Nozka replacing Jamari Jackson, Rahman Ajibola and Glover.
Knaphill thought they had pulled a goal back in the 85th minute. King’s long throw was flicked on by Cooper-Smith and Ben Mitchell got a foot on the ball and poked it into the top right-hand corner, but the assistant referee flagged for offside.
In the 89th minute, Knaphill went close again. A chipped ball forward from King surprised Broadfield's defence, and Cooper-Smith beat the offside trap. His header, however, struck the right-hand post.
Knaphill continued to press in injury time. Frith’s long ball forward found Cooper-Smith, who put a good ball into the box for Burnham, but Burnham’s header went just over the bar.
Cooper-Smith's frustrations boiled over after the final whistle and he was sent off for dissent, compounding a difficult night for Knaphill.
By James Carpenter