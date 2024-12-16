Guildford City lost 2-1 at Horley Town in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
Ben Senior put the hosts ahead on three minutes when he tapped in from close range.
Horley doubled their advantage on 86 minutes when Cameron Gyeabour smashed the ball past City keeper Jacob Terry.
Guildford pulled a goal back in the sixth minute of stoppage when Jake Brown headed home following a long throw.
Guildford won 2-1 at Corinthian-Casuals last Tuesday night (December 10).
City went ahead on 14 minutes when Luca Le Page’s crossfield pass caused chaos and Deven Reid-Solanki rolled the ball into the empty net from the edge of the box.
The hosts equalised on 25 minutes when a low cross was converted from close range by Diogo Da Silva.
Guildford regained the lead on 70 minutes when Manny Acheampong directed the loose ball into the net after his initial shot had been blocked by home keeper Sami Nabbad.
By Barry Underwood