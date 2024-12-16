Sheerwater produced a superb performance to beat Alton 5-0 in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
Alton were on the front foot early in the game with Owen Tanner taking control in midfield and Mal Thomas causing problems down the left.
Thomas put a superb ball across the area which was begging for a touch but it ran to safety.
Elliott York was then just wide with a low effort as Sheerwater grew into the game.
The Sheers took the lead on 34 minutes.
Kacper Nozka fired a free kick on target which Alton keeper Josh Carpenter spilled and Kareem Foster was first to react and rammed home from six yards.
Three minutes later a cross from Foster was only half cleared and Jake Horn hit a superb volley into the far top corner to put Sheerwater 2-0 up.
Alton were eager to get an early reply at the start of the second half but Sheers keeper Fabio Suarez was well protected.
The Sheers scored their third goal in the 72nd minute.
York’s free kick was spilled by Carpenter, and Horn was on hand to stab home at the second attempt.
Sheerwater played with more freedom and created a number of chances.
Foster came close and Liam Avery tried his luck but it was off target.
Alton’s best move of the half saw Liam Marshall strike his effort against the post.
The visitors were reduced to ten men when Jamie Hoppitt received a second yellow card ten minutes from time.
Sheerwater scored their fourth on 89 minutes.
Byron Mitchell cleverly picked out fellow substitute Olly Woolgar, and he side-footed in from six yards for his first goal for the club.
Mitchell then got clear again and pulled the ball back for Harvey Valter, who made it 5-0 in stoppage time.
By Michael Clement