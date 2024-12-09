Sheerwater slipped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at home to Redhill in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
The hosts were without captain Liam Avery because of a one-match suspension. Manager TJ Barbato gave new signing Emanuel Osei his debut and Idris Gbadamosi and Dan Webster were back in the starting line-up.
The home side nearly went ahead when Elliott York’s shot was well held by Lobsters keeper Luke Wynne-Roberts.
Redhill went close on 11 minutes when Nathan Hogan’s fierce shot was pushed over the bar by Sheers keeper Fabio Suarez.
Sheerwater took the lead in the 26th minute. York’s free kick was tipped onto the woodwork by Wynne-Roberts, but Kareem Foster reacted quickest to the follow up to put the Sheers 1-0 up.
The home side nearly doubled their advantage just before half-time, but Wynne-Roberts was equal to York’s shot.
Redhill equalised a minute into the second half.
The visitors played a ball up the pitch which Mikhail McLaughlin and Gbadamosi tried to shield for Suarez to collect, but Alex Keating nipped in to level the scores.
The visitors took the lead from the penalty spot on 77 minutes after Roje Grant fouled a Redhill player to concede the penalty.
Grant was sent to the sin bin for an outburst towards referee Daniel Harvey and Callum Mcallister sent Suarez the wrong way from the spot to put the visitors in front.
Sheerwater nearly equalised on 79 minutes when Foster drove forward and hit a powerful shot which was tipped onto the foot of the post by Wynne-Roberts.
The home side continued to push for a leveller and won two free kicks and a corner in added time, but they came to nothing as the visitors claimed the three points.
Sheerwater will host Alton in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday (3pm).
By Trevor Wenden