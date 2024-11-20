Sheerwater manager TJ Barbato was delighted with his side’s performance after they won 2-1 at home to Guildford City in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
An own goal and Kareem Foster’s composed finish gave the Sheers the three points in an entertaining encounter at The Eastwood Centre.
“It was a fantastic evening,” said Barbato.
“We controlled the game for the first 20 minutes.
“We probably should have gone and got the first and the second quite early, but we didn't.
“I felt we controlled the game quite well. We probably could have done better with the ball throughout the game but it was a good result. I’m really pleased.”
The Sheers were quick out of the blocks and created a number of early chances, and Barbato was happy with his side’s fast start.
“It was all about energy,” said Barbato.
“We told the players to win the first and second balls and win their battles, and then when they're on the ball to stretch the game and get in Guildford’s half as quick as we can and get an outcome across the pitch.
“That was the gameplan and on another day we might have scored one or two on the break, but we got there in the end which was the most important thing.”
Sheerwater took the lead on 16 minutes when George Mackie’s inswinging corner caused chaos in the Guildford box and was flicked home by a City player.
Guildford responded immediately and equalised in the 18th minute when Manny Acheampong flicked home from close range from a corner.
Foster sealed the three points for the home side on 51 minutes when he drilled his finish past Guildford keeper Jacob Terry.
Barbato was happy with his side’s goals and to pick up the three points.
“Swinging a corner in on top of the keeper is difficult to deal with – you suspect a mistake from any keeper at this level and we got the first goal from that,” said Barbato.
“We were disappointed to concede from a corner a couple of minutes later.
“We weren’t set – the goalkeeper is looking the other way and the corner has been played early in the same sort of area.
“Guildford only had two chances – I felt we controlled the game pretty well outside of those two chances.
“Kareem is brilliant. He’s got a good attitude and he scored a great goal to win the game.”
Barbato was happy with his side’s first-half performance, but admitted he was pleased to see a bit more control in his side’s performance in the second half.
“I said before the game that it would be won and lost on mistakes,” said Barbato.
“I felt in the first half there were certain pockets over the pitch where we were trying to be too quick and we started making a lot of mistakes.
“At half-time I said it was important to look after the ball, take good touches and find good areas.
“It was a good, controlled second-half performance and the lads fully deserved to get the three points.
“We had two or three really good chances to get a third goal but the most important thing was we got the three points with a good performance and no injuries.
“We’re probably five or six points off where we should be in the table but it's still early in the season and we've got plenty of games to go.
“My objective is to make sure this club is in this league next year and we're well over halfway to doing it.”