Sheerwater slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Horley Town in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
Horley took the lead on seven minutes when Lewis Pearch’s effort found the bottom corner.
Parity was restored on 11 minutes after a fine move. Dan Webster swept the ball out to George Mackie, who beat his marker and crossed low to in-form Harvey Valter who back flicked his effort past George Hyde.
The hosts regained the lead in the 26th minute when Pearch’s crossed found Ben Senior alone in the penalty area, and he finished first time past Fabio Suarez.
Sheerwater will host Balham on Saturday (3pm kick-off).
By Michael Clement