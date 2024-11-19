Sheerwater returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory at home to Guildford City in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
An own goal and Kareem Foster’s composed finish gave the Sheers the three points in an entertaining encounter at The Eastwood Centre.
Sheerwater were quick out of the blocks and nearly took the lead in the second minute when Elliott York’s shot hit the Guildford crossbar.
The home side went close again in the ninth minute when Liam Avery’s shot was parried behind for a corner by City keeper Jacob Terry.
The Sheers did take the lead on 16 minutes when George Mackie’s inswinging corner caused chaos in the Guildford box and was flicked home by a City player.
Guildford responded immediately and equalised in the 18th minute when Manny Acheampong flicked home from close range from a corner.
The home side nearly regained the lead on 22 minutes when Roje Grant’s shot went just over the bar.
Sheerwater did regain the lead in the 51st minute when Terry parried the ball to Foster, who confidently drilled his finish past the Guildford keeper.
City nearly got back on level terms on 71 minutes when Acheampong’s low shot was well parried away by Sheers keeper Fabio Suarez.
The home side nearly scored a third goal in the 89th minute when Avery slipped a pass through to Byron Mitchell, who dragged his shot wide of the far post.
Sheerwater went close to a third again when York’s 90th-minute shot forced a good save from Terry.
The home side saw the rest of the game out to pick up the three points.
Next up for Sheerwater is a home game against Balham in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday (3pm kick-off).
Guildford City will host AFC Whyteleafe in the league on Saturday (3pm kick-off).