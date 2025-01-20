Sheerwater produced a superb performance to earn a comprehensive 6-1 win at home to Chipstead in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
The hosts’ opening goal came on 14 minutes. Elliott York received a pass from Emanuel Osei and hit a shot which slipped from Finnley Davenport’s grasp, and Harvey Valter was on hand to tap home.
Two minutes later it was all square. A long ball forward was unchallenged and Michael Dixon’s header across goal found the back of the net.
The Sheers regained their lead on 34 minutes. Kacper Nozka put in a deep cross which York headed back across goal and Jake Horn timed his run to perfection to finish past Davenport from close range.
Sheerwater keeper Fabio Suarez made an excellent save to deny Dixon, before another Dixon effort went well wide.
The hosts’ third goal arrived on 40 minutes. Theo White went past a couple of challenges down the right and crossed for Nozka, who finished left-footed on the volley.
White made a high challenge on halfway in first-half injury time and was sent off, leaving the Sheers down to ten men.
Despite their numerical disadvantage, Sheerwater went 4-1 up four minutes into the second half.
Valter played the ball out to York, and he twisted and turned in the area before finding the bottom corner.
Substitute Harry Newbould made it 5-1 on 64 minutes. York’s free kick smashed against the bar and Newbould stroked home the rebound with a cool finish on his right foot.
Valter got his second to complete the scoring on 75 minutes. Newbould played him through on the left and he went through and found the corner with a classy finish.
Sheerwater will travel to Knaphill in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday (3pm kick-off).
By Michael Clement