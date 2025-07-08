Sheerwater have marked Trevor Wenden’s 50 years of service to the club by naming a stand after him.
The stand at Sheerwater’s Eastwood Leisure Centre ground was officially named the Trevor Wenden Stand before Saturday’s pre-season friendly against Westfield.
A Sheerwater FC spokesman said: “It was a fantastic day at Sheerwater FC as we proudly celebrated and honoured our very own club legend, Trevor Wenden, with the official opening of the Trevor Wenden Stand.
“It was a truly special occasion, marked by great memories, community spirit, and recognition of a man who has given so much to the club.
“A heartfelt thank you to Woking Borough Council’s deputy mayor, Rob Leech, and Fulham FC’s head of football development, Huw Jennings, for joining us and showing their support for Trevor on this memorable day.”
Wenden has been described as ‘the stalwart of Sheerwater FC’ and is at the club most days.
After the naming of the stand, Sheerwater produced an excellent performance to earn a 0-0 draw against Isthmian League South Central Division outfit Westfield.
The first-team friendly was immediately followed by a friendly match for Sheerwater’s reserve team, who beat Addlestone 4-3.
Sheerwater’s first team enjoyed a solid 2024-25 season in the Combined Counties Premier Division South, finishing in 14th place after picking up 41 points from their 38 matches.
The Sheers won 11, drew eight and lost 19 league matches, scoring 58 goals and conceding 73.
Westfield finished in 12th place in the Isthmian League South Central Division in the 2024-25 season, which was the first campaign under the new management team of player-manager Andy Crossley, assistant manager Dave Powell and assistant manager Jake Baxter.
The Yellas picked up 55 points from their 42 league games in 2024-25 after winning 15 games, drawing ten games and losing 17 games.
