Westfield player-manager Andy Crossley has continued to put his squad together ahead of the new season.
The Yellas have confirmed the signing of former Chertsey defender Mason Welch-Turner for the 2025-26 season.
Crossley said: “We are over the moon to bring Mason to Westfield.
“Having been a huge part in the successes at Chertsey over the past few years, he is a great addition to the club.
“Jake Baxter and I have played a huge amount of games with Mason so know the consistency he brings with his performances and we’re excited to have him in.”
Jack Beadle has signed a new deal to remain at Woking Park, and joins Lui Edwards, Sid Cannon, Lewis Gallifent, Manolis Gogonas, Billy Nutbeam, Caleb Wright and John Adebiyi in committing his future to the club, while striker Finn Evans has joined Westfield from Badshot Lea.
Crossley is also pleased with how the pre-season schedule is coming together at Woking Park.
“We’ve got a good schedule coming up,” said Crossley.
“We’re going to try to keep it short and sweet but make sure the boys are ready for the season.
“We’ve got a good mix of friendlies against Step Five and Steep Three opposition.
“Chertsey are coming here in the last pre-season friendly. We’ve also got Sheerwater and Knaphill, and there will be a few others, so I’m looking forward to pre-season – we’re going to have a good mix.
“We’ve got a couple of different sessions for the boys to get them fit and sharp.
“It’s all been planned and sorted, we’ve put together a good programme so we’re looking forward to it.
“There is a lot of energy around the camp at the moment.
“Obviously there are a couple of fresh faces with new players coming in, so we’re looking forward to giving it a good go this year.”
