Westfield player-manager Andy Crossley is pleased with how his squad is shaping up for the 2025-26 campaign.
Lewis Gallifent, Manolis Gogonas, Billy Nutbeam, Caleb Wright and John Adebiyi have all agreed to remain at Woking Park for next season, and Crossley is delighted that the quintet have committed their future to the club.
“It was huge to keep those players – it was really important to keep them,” said Crossley.
“Manolis was being offered money elsewhere – more money than we can offer – so I’m really pleased I managed to convince him to stay.
“Billy and Caleb have been here for a little while now – and made quite a few appearances at the level. They’ve both played more than 100 games for the club. They’re really strong players at the level so I’m pleased to keep them.
“Lewis was players’ player last season and I thought he was brilliant, so I’m pleased to keep him too.
“They are all really good characters and players on the pitch, so to have that core nailed down nice and early was really important.”
Crossley has also made his first signing of the summer, recruiting striker Finn Evans from Badshot Lea, and Crossley is delighted to have his new marksman on board.
“Finn is a really good signing,” said Crossley. “He’s a really promising young player with a lot of pace up front. I was really impressed with him last season when I saw him, so I’m delighted to have him in.
“We did try to get him last year but he was on contract last year so we couldn’t get him in, but we’ve managed to get it sorted now so I’m really pleased.”
Crossley has also firmed up his management team for next season, with assistant managers Dave Powell and Jake Baxter staying at Woking Park. The management team have been joined by Marc Gorman and Gary Dodd, and Crossley is delighted to have his team in place.
“Jake and Dave staying is a real positive to provide continuity for the boys and for me,” said Crossley.
“They both were a massive help last year and we’re really looking forward to this year.
“We got our first season out the way last year, so we want to kick on, learn our lessons and try to have a good campaign.
“I’ve added a couple of coaches to the group in Marc and Gary.
“Gary is a goalkeeping coach who has got loads of experience of helping goalkeepers around our level and higher, and Step 5, so he’s a really good addition to the club.
“Marc is another great addition to the club. He’ll help with coaching – his real expertise is in that.
“He’s been involved in two promotion campaigns in the past two seasons, so hopefully he’ll be involved in another one.
“Dave knows Marc, so I had a conversation with him. It was all really positive so we decided to bring him in.
“We were looking for a goalkeeping coach and Marc knows Gary. I met up with him as well – they are two really good guys.
“It’s been a busy few weeks and there hopefully will be a few more busy weeks to come.”
