Westfield’s management team have agreed to remain at the club for the 2025-26 season.
Player-manager Andy Crossley, assistant manager Dave Powell and assistant manager Jake Baxter have all committed to leading the Field into the 2025-26 season.
The Yellas finished in 12th place in the Isthmian League South Central Division in the 2024-25 season, which was the first campaign under the new management team.
Westfield picked up 55 points from their 42 league games in 2024-25 after winning 15 games, drawing ten games and losing 17 games.
The Yellas scored 62 goals in the league and conceded 77 goals.
Crossley has also added Marc Gorman and Gary Dodd to his backroom staff for the 2025-26 campaign.
Gorman arrives at Woking Park having been an integral part of the coaching set-up that helped propel Bedfont Sports to promotion from the Combined Counties Premier Division North last term.
Experienced goalkeeping coach Dodd has previously been involved with the likes of Molesey, Walton & Hersham and, more recently, Combined Counties Premier Division South outfit Knaphill.
The Yellas have also discovered their opponents in the Isthmian League South Central Division for the 2025-26 season, after the Football Association announced the allocations for next season.
Seven new sides are in the division from the 2024-25 line-up – AFC Portchester, Bedfont Sports, Bognor Regis Town, Egham Town, Fareham Town, Hendon, and Littlehampton Town.
Ascot United, Binfield, Hanworth Villa, Harrow Borough, Hartley Wintney, Hayes & Yeading United, Horndean, Kingstonian, Leatherhead, Metropolitan Police, Moneyfields, Raynes Park Vale, South Park (Reigate), and Southall complete the 22-team line-up for the 2025-26 campaign.
Westfield captain Luke Elliott has confirmed he is departing the club.
Elliott said: “After four great seasons it's time for me to move on.
“The club have been nothing but short of amazing to myself and my family.”