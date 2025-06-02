Westfield player-manager Andy Crossley has continued to put his squad together ahead of the new season.
Lui Edwards and Sid Cannon have both signed new deals to remain at Woking Park, while Jacob Breckon – Westfield’s leading scorer in the 2023-24 season – is returning to the club.
The trio join Lewis Gallifent, Manolis Gogonas, Billy Nutbeam, Caleb Wright and John Adebiyi in committing their future to the club, as well as new recruit Finn Evans who has joined the Yellas after impressing at Badshot Lea in the Isthmian League South Central Division last season.
Crossley admitted he is delighted that Breckon is returning to Woking Park after a long spell out of action through injury.
“It’s really important to have Jacob back,” said Crossley.
“Jacob is a top lad. He’s a top lad on the pitch, but also off it.
“He’s a really good character to have in the dressing room, even though he’s only a youngster.
“The injury was such a shame for him.
“A couple of years ago he was in his purple patch, and was performing well and scoring a lot of goals. He then had the long-term injury. To have him back is going to be a real positive.
“He’s been out a long time, so don’t expect anything from him too early in the season, but I’m sure he’ll get back to scoring goals quite soon.”
Crossley is also delighted that Evans has joined the Yellas.
“Finn is going to bring a lot to the team this year – pace, energy and hopefully some goals,” said Crossley.
“He was the one real pain when we played Badshot Lea last year.
“I personally found it quite difficult marking him and I know our defenders did.
“As soon as we saw him we really liked him and what he was about.
“He’s young and talented, so he’s a really good signing for the club.
“I’m really hopeful that he’ll do well this year. He’s got massive potential.”
Crossley also paid tribute to former skipper Luke Elliott, who has left the club this summer.
“Luke’s been brilliant,” said Crossley.
“He’s been absolutely superb – he’s been at the club for four years and he’s been tremendous on and off the pitch.
“He’s been a real captain and leader over the past few years and really brought the club up the table.
“He had a few health issues towards the end of last season – which he has got all sorted – so he’ll be looking to get back into football this season and I’m sure he’s going to be a massive asset to someone’s team, whether that’s at Step 5 or Step 4.
“He felt a fresh challenge was good for him. We don’t want to hold people back from that, but I can’t thank Luke enough.
“When I came here it was partly because of him. I’ll be pleased to see him back playing.”
Crossley admitted he is still working on bringing new additions to Woking Park this summer.
“We definitely need to bring in three or four,” said Crossley.
“There’s been quite a few positive conversations with different players across non-league, so we’re looking to try to finalise some of them.”
