New Westfield signing Finn Evans is aiming to hit the ground running at Woking Park.
Striker Evans has joined the Yellas after impressing at Badshot Lea in the Isthmian League South Central Division last season.
Evans is Westfield player-manager Andy Crossley's first new recruit of the summer, and the marksman is delighted to be joining the club.
“I’m absolutely buzzing,” said Evans. “I got a message from Andy and was straight on the opportunity.
“It’s a great club with great fans. I can see I can really push on and be successful as an individual here. I’m pleased to be here and am ready to get cracking.
“I played against Westfield twice last season with Badshot Lea so I already knew what Westfield are about and how they play, so when they came in for me I was on it straight away.
“I think it’s a great fit because they play the style of play that I want to play.
“I’d like to think I can bring pace and goals. I’ll do a lot of running – I work hard and work for my team-mates.
“My best quality is my pace. I’m not the biggest player so I’ve got to use my head and think about the game to move defenders around.”
Evans feels Westfield’s squad has a good mix of youth and experience, and believes the club can have a successful 2025-26 campaign.
“It’s always good to be surrounded by senior players, so I’m looking forward to learning what I can from the senior players here,” said Evans.
“It’s nice to be joining a strong team that I feel can have success and deliver the ball to me to give me the chance to go on individually and score goals.
“As a club I think we can push up the table, win games and be successful.”