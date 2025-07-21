Sheerwater manager TJ Barbato has continued to build his squad for the 2025-26 season.
Nine players who featured for the Sheers last season – Seb Rowland, Matt Bryant, Jake Horn, George Mackie, Callum Mackie, Harvey Valter, Mekhail McLaughlin, Elliott York and Drew Churchwell – have signed up for the new campaign.
“I’m delighted to have Seb re-sign with us for the upcoming season,” said Barbato.
“He’s a real presence up top and a classic target man with great link-up play.
“He’s strong in the air and always a threat in and around the box.
“He’s got a sharp eye for goal and brings real quality in the final third.
“He adds something different to our attack and makes those around him better.
“I’m delighted to have Matty back for a third season with us.
“You always know what you’re going to get with him — full commitment, tackles, relentless work rate, and a never-say-die attitude.
“He’s one of the hardest-working right-backs and he sets the tone for the team.
“I’m delighted to have Jake back with us for the upcoming season.
“Jake was an absolute engine in midfield last season.
“He is hardworking and reliable.
“He does the dirty work, keeps things ticking, and always gives 100 per cent.
“He is one of those players you love having in the squad.
“I'm delighted to have George and Callum back for a third season.
“They're complete footballers who bring so much to the team – goals, assists, and tireless work off the ball.
“Whether it's George breaking the lines with his passing or Callum putting in a crucial tackle, they’ve both been consistently influential at both ends of the pitch.
“Their development over the past two seasons has been outstanding, and I’ve no doubt they’ll be playing at a much higher level in the years to come.
“I’m very happy to have them as part of our mission this campaign.
“I’m really looking forward to working with Harvey again.
“Harvey is a strong and powerful forward who proved to be a nightmare for opposition defenders all of last season.
“He’s got a natural goalscoring instinct.
“I’m delighted to have Mekhail with us again this season.
“He is a natural leader on and off the pitch.
“Mekhail is the heart of our defence.
“Tireless in his commitment, he sets the tone for the entire team.
“Whether it's organising the backline or throwing himself into a last-ditch tackle, he leads by example every step of the way.
“On top of that, Mekhail brings a fantastic personality to the dressing room.
“He is always ready to lift those around him.
“We look forward to having him at the heart of our defence for another season.
“I’m really pleased to welcome Elliott back to Sheerwater following his short spell with Redhill.
“It’s a real testament to him buying into the club’s current direction, and we’re excited to have him back.
“He’s a great lad with plenty of potential, and we believe he’ll go from strength to strength this season.
“It’s great to have Drew for this season.
“Drew came in from Horley at the back end of the last campaign, displaying a safe pair of hands.
“A local lad with a bright future in the game, I look forward to working with him for the coming season.”
