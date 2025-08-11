Knaphill claimed the derby bragging rights as they won 5-1 at Sheerwater in the Combined Counties Premier Division South to retain the Dave Taylor Shield.
The visitors took the lead after seven minutes. A long throw from Tom Wensley dropped over the defence to Lynford Sackey, who showed superb strength to hold off Mikhail McLaughlin before looping the ball over Sheers goalkeeper Drew Churchwell and into the net.
Sheerwater hit back in the 35th minute with a well-worked move down the left. Harvey Valter combined with Kareem Foster, and Foster pulled the ball back across the area for Alfie Burton to sweep home first time into the bottom left-hand corner.
Knaphill regained the lead just before half-time. Max Lohmeier pressed high on Jake Horn, intercepted a pass, and fed Ross Murdoch, who slotted low into the far corner to make it 2-1 at the break.
Knaphill’s third came on 71 minutes from a set-piece. Sackey launched a long throw from the right into the box, where Murdoch held off McLaughlin superbly before planting a header into the left-hand side of the goal.
Moments later, Murdoch was inches from his hat-trick with a lobbed effort that struck the crossbar, but he didn’t have to wait long. In the 78th minute, substitute Danny Taylor threaded a perfect through ball to send him clear, and Murdoch coolly rounded Churchwell before rolling the ball into the net.
Deep into stoppage time, Knaphill added a fifth. Lohmeier’s through ball into the box wasn’t controlled by Foster, and Ben Mitchell reacted quickest to slot past Churchwell. Moments later, Foster was shown a second yellow card after a late challenge and was dismissed.
The Maz Bristow memorial man of the match award was presented by Geoff Taylor and Tony Bristow to Ross Murdoch.
By James Carpenter & Trevor Wenden
