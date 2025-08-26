Sheerwater reached the next round of the FA Vase with a comprehensive 6-1 victory at home to Banstead Athletic in the first qualifying round on Saturday.
The Sheers took the lead in the tenth minute through Emeka Okakpu, and Okakpu then scored his second of the afternoon four minutes later to double Sheerwater’s advantage.
Alfie Burton then scored on 18 minutes to give the home side a commanding early 3-0 lead at Eastwood Leisure Centre.
The Sheers capped off an excellent first half with a fourth goal from Freddie Bailey in first-half stoppage time to go into the half-time break with a 4-0 lead.
Banstead Athletic pulled a goal back through Luke Gormley in the 64th minute to make it 4-1, but Rahman Ajibola then scored on 75 minutes to restore Sheerwater’s four-goal lead and make it 5-1 to the home side.
Harvey Valter completed the scoring for the afternoon when he struck in the 78th minute to make it 6-1 to the hosts.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.