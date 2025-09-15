Sheerwater won 3-1 at home to Eversley & California in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The hosts took the lead on five minutes when Charlie Rose’s through ball sent Alfie Burton racing through on goal, and Burton calmly slotted the ball into the bottom corner.
The visitors were awarded a penalty on 14 minutes when Rose was adjudged to have fouled a player and referee Steven Monks pointed to the spot. Henry Paxford drove his penalty past Sheers keeper Drew Churchwell to level the scores.
Sheerwater nearly regained the lead minutes later when Elliott York capitalised on a defensive lapse, but visiting keeper Josh Selby was equal to his shot, saving with his legs.
Mikhail McLaughlin then won a header to set up Harvey Valter, whose quick turn and shot forced a near-post save from Selby.
Just before the break, York unleashed a thunderous effort that was well stopped by Selby.
The Sheers went close early in the second half when Tom Gardener’s long-range drive from 35 yards was well held by Selby.
Sheerwater substitute Aiden Larkin then executed a clever chip that beat Selby but crashed off the bar.
Selby was again called into action, saving well from Emeka Okakpu, and it looked as though the Sheers might need something special to beat him.
That moment came in the 84th minute. Larkin produced a sublime pass to release Matt Bryant down the right. Bryant delivered an inch-perfect cross that Okakpu converted confidently to make it 2-1.
The Sheers sealed all three points just minutes later. Jake Horn picked out Okakpu with a teasing ball to the far post, and the striker made no mistake, heading home his second of the game.
Next up for Sheerwater is a home game against Billingshurst in the second qualifying round of the FA Vase on Saturday (3pm).
By Trevor Wenden
