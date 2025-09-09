Sheerwater scored a stoppage-time equaliser to earn an entertaining 2-2 draw at Alton in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The Sheers were very lively in the first half and nearly took the lead when Harvey Valter’s free kick hit the post before Razza Ajibola’s follow up was well saved by Alton keeper Rhomey Ashby-Hammond.
The visitors did go ahead on 24 minutes when Ashby-Hammond was caught on the ball after a back pass and Elliott York fired the ball into the Alton net.
Alton came back into the game and worked hard to grab an equaliser on 74 minutes through Alex MacAllister before taking the lead on 78 minutes through Adam Poynter’s penalty.
It looked like the Sheers were going home empty-handed as the match went into added time but the Sheers drove forward in the final minutes to score a late equaliser through George Mackie and deservedly earn a share of the spoils.
By Chris Machay
