Kareem Foster’s stoppage-time winner fired Sheerwater to a 3-2 win at home to Redhill in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
The Sheers went ahead in the 19th minute. Aiden Larkin split Redhill’s defence with a clever through ball, and Elliott York latched onto it and calmly slotted home to give Sheerwater a deserved 1-0 lead.
Just eight minutes later, Sheerwater doubled their advantage. A long throw from York caused panic in the box, and after Jake Horn’s well-placed cross was only half-cleared, Larkin reacted quickly to stab the ball home and make it 2-0.
Redhill came out rejuvenated after the break and pulled one back in the 57th minute. A defensive lapse from Matt Bryant and a mishandling from keeper Drew Churchwell allowed Adeshola Onasanya to tap into an empty net.
The visitors continued to press and levelled in the 75th minute. A long-range effort was parried by Churchwell into the path of Malachi Mullings, who made no mistake to bring the score to 2-2.
Deep into stoppage time, the decisive moment arrived. York drove forward before finding Foster, who adjusted superbly and drilled his shot past Redhill keeper James Dillon to seal a dramatic 3-2 win in the 93rd minute.
By Chris Machay
