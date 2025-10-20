Ten-man Sheerwater equalled their best run in the Isuzu FA Vase with an impressive 3-0 win at home to Little Common in the first round proper on Saturday afternoon.
The Sheers produced an excellent performance to confidently sweep aside their opponents from the Southern Combination Football League Premier Division at the Eastwood Leisure Centre.
The Sheers created their first chance of the afternoon in the eighth minute when Kareem Foster’s shot went wide of the post.
Little Common’s first chance of the afternoon fell to Sam Adams, who failed to get the ball under control.
The Sheers took the lead on ten minutes when Aiden Larkin turned his defender to slide in Foster, who burst through Little Common’s defence and squared the ball for Emeka Okakpu to score.
The home side had a glorious chance to double their advantage in the 12th minute, but Ethan Leeks headed wide at the far post.
The Commoners responded with a volley from Liam Ward that sailed over the Sheerwater bar.
The Sheers went 2-0 up on 19 minutes when Jake Horn’s shot came off the post and fell to Okakpu, who made no mistake and tapped home his second goal of the afternoon.
The visitors then came close to pulling a goal back when Russell Eldridge’s free kick skimmed the post.
Sheerwater went further ahead in the 23rd minute when Ben Portbury’s cross into a crowded box found the head of Dan Watts, who placed his header neatly past Little Common keeper Finn Holter to make it 3-0.
The Sheers pushed for a fourth goal and went close on 29 minutes through Leeks’ volley.
Little Common captain Paul Feakins called Sheerwater keeper Drew Churchwell into action in the 36th minute when his shot forced a smart save.
Sheerwater then went close two minutes later when Larkin fed Foster, but Holter was equal to his low shot.
The Sheers had a commanding 3-0 lead at half-time, but their task became tougher in the opening minute of the second half when Horn was sent off for kicking out.
Sheerwater manager TJ Barbato made a double change on the hour mark, with Elliott York and Anton Vorukov replacing Larkin and Leeks. Barbato made a further change six minutes later, with Alfie Burton replacing Okakpu.
Little Common tried to make their numerical advantage count and almost pulled a goal back in the 69th minute when Kenny Pogue’s header was well saved by Churchwell.
Barbato made his final two changes late on, with Harvey Valter replacing Foster on 80 minutes and George Mackie replacing Matt Bryant five minutes later.
The Sheers saw out the match professionally in the closing stages to book their place in the next round.
Sheerwater have been drawn away to Tunbridge Wells in the second round proper of the FA Vase. The tie is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 8 (3pm kick-off).
The Sheers will travel to Guildford City in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday, October 25 (3pm kick-off).
Sheerwater: Churchwell, Bryant (G Mackie 85), C Mackie, Horn, Watts, Portbury, Ajibola, Foster (Valter 80), Okakpu (Burton 66), Leeks (Vorukov 60), Larkin (York 60).
By Trevor Wenden
