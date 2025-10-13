Sheerwater produced an impressive performance to win 3-1 at home to Redhill in the first round of the Surrey Senior Cup.
The Sheers created their first chance of the evening on seven minutes when Elliott York’s neat flick found Harvey Valter, but his shot was well blocked.
The hosts went close again three minutes later when Valter’s lofted pass found Kareem Foster, whose shot was blocked.
Sheerwater continued to be on the front foot and George Mackie’s strike in the 28th minute beat Redhill keeper Will Murphy but bounced wide of the far post.
The Sheers won a free kick on 35 minutes when Valter was taken out on the edge of the box, and Valter’s resulting free kick was heading for the top corner but for an excellent save by Murphy.
Sheerwater were dominant in the first half, but the score remained 0-0 at half-time.
In the opening minute of the second half Valter turned his defender brilliantly and lashed his shot against the crossbar.
The Sheers finally took the lead on 57 minutes. A corner was scrambled away by Redhill but the home side retained the ball and Mikhail McLaughlin’s spectacular left-foot strike from outside the area found the back of the net.
The hosts had a good chance to double their advantage on 69 minutes, but York’s shot went wide of the target.
The second goal did arrive four minutes later when a ball over the top found Foster, who raced through and beat Murphy with a chip into the net.
Redhill pulled a goal back on 89 minutes when Troy Walters fired his shot home to make it 2-1.
The Sheers made it 3-1 late on when Anton Vorukov’s pass found Freddie Bailey, who tucked away his shot to sent the Sheers into the next round.
By Trevor Wenden
