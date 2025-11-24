Sheerwater fell to a 5-1 defeat at Cobham in the Combined Counties Premier Division South.
The hosts took the lead in the 12th minute when Patrick Murray’s cross found Ryan Marklew, who scored from close range.
Cobham doubled their advantage when Murray’s delivery found Dean Rule, who slid his finish past Sheers keeper Drew Churchwell.
The hosts scored a third before half-time when Murray slotted his finish past Churchwell.
Cobham went 4-0 up on 54 minutes through Marklew’s free header, but Elliot York pulled a goal back for the Sheers in the 67th minute.
Rule’s 84th-minute penalty made it 5-1 and completed the scoring.
By Trevor Wenden
